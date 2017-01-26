Bullard named to UCA advisory board

Duane Bullard has been named to the advisory board at the University of Central Arkansas Community Development Institute in Conway, Arkansas The Community Development Institute began at UCA in 1987, with the goal of equipping community leaders and economic development professionals with the tools and strategies they needed to create vibrant, successful communities. "This program is very instrumental in providing economic and community developers a process that they should follow in order to prepare their communities and people to have a strong positive impact on the local and regional areas they serve," Bullard said.

