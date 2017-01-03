Bowfisherman sets new shortnose gar record
Bryson Harpole of Ward didn't only set a new bar for shortnose gar in Arkansas's fishing records on Nov. 1, 2016; he crushed the old record for unrestricted tackle. His bowfishing catch from Cypress Bayou WMA weighed an impressive 11 pounds, 12 ounces and measured over a yard long at 36.8 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bunch Of Them
|33,066
|Marcus mooris
|7 hr
|One who knows
|1
|Chris Rose going back for round two
|Sun
|Really
|1
|New Years Date
|Dec 30
|Linda J
|1
|What Ever Happen too
|Dec 29
|Luther
|1
|Vilonia Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|Musikologist
|5
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec 19
|Greatful worshipper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC