Bowfisherman sets new shortnose gar record

Bryson Harpole of Ward didn't only set a new bar for shortnose gar in Arkansas's fishing records on Nov. 1, 2016; he crushed the old record for unrestricted tackle. His bowfishing catch from Cypress Bayou WMA weighed an impressive 11 pounds, 12 ounces and measured over a yard long at 36.8 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.