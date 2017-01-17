Blytheville student attending inauguration seminar

CONWAY, AR - A Blytheville student is one of ten from the University of Central Arkansas attending the Presidential Inauguration 2017 Academic Seminar. The seminar is hosted by the Washington Center, which is a nonprofit organization that provides students the opportunity to work and to learn in Washington, D. C. The seminar began on Jan. 8 and will end on Jan. 21. Riley Trible, of Blytheville, was chosen to attend the Inauguration Seminar, which marks the end of the Campaign 2016 Seminar Series, according to a news release from UCA.

