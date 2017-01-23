Arkansas bank continues expansion in Tampa Bay
Look for more Centennial Bank offices in the Tampa Bay area in 2017. Centennial's parent company, Conway, Arkansas-based Home BancShares Inc. is planning a new branch in Clearwater, and also finalizing the purchase of the Bank of Commerce in Sarasota.
