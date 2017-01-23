Arkansas bank continues expansion in ...

Arkansas bank continues expansion in Tampa Bay

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Look for more Centennial Bank offices in the Tampa Bay area in 2017. Centennial's parent company, Conway, Arkansas-based Home BancShares Inc. is planning a new branch in Clearwater, and also finalizing the purchase of the Bank of Commerce in Sarasota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Phillips (Nov '11) 8 hr jplp 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 hr BARNEYII 33,408
need info about a james hightower (Feb '13) 21 hr WWM 21
salem mayor Sat non political 8
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) Sat I was hopeful 10
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Jan 19 Drea 32
HOMELESS and FREEZING Dec '16 Greatful worshipper 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC