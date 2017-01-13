Annual MLK breakfast honors pastor, c...

Annual MLK breakfast honors pastor, civil rights activist

Friday Jan 13

The University of Central Arkansas Office of Diversity and Community hosted its annual MLK prayer breakfast Friday in the Student Center Ballroom. The breakfast is held each year to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Martin Luther King brought to the social justice and civil rights movement.

