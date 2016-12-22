Yesterdays
A greeting from Mrs. B. T. Markham was given to "my many friends in Conway." She gave best wishes for a happy and pleasant Christmas and a prosperous New Year, on her "thirty-eight Christmas enjoyed in the good old town of Conway."
