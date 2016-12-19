Yesterdays

County Treasurer John Lindsey was struck and instantly killed as he attempted to cross in front of a southbound freight train at the Iron Mountain passenger station at 3:40 p.m. Judge W. H. Duncan sold Tom Thomas and his wife 53 acres of Cadron bottom land for a consideration of $1,350 cash. The Faulkner county selective service board announced today that no more volunteers will be accepted for service in the army of the United States after December 29. After that date men will be taken into the army through selective service procedure only, J. L. Clark, clerk said.

