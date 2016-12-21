Sides aired on sacred 10; panelist's ...

Sides aired on sacred 10; panelist's not sure why

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: NWAonline

Capitol Arts and Grounds Commissioner Tony Leraris speaks to a member of the public during a public hearing Wednesday in Little Rock concerning the lawmaker-approved plan to erect a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the state Capitol. A subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission heard public testimony Wednesday for and against placing a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds, even though the commission has already decided where the statue will go.

