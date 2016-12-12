Round About
Dec. 19 - The Conway AARP Chapter will have our Monday December 19, 2016 meeting at the Conway First United Methodist Church 1610 Prince Street in the Fellowship Hall. This will be our last Pot-Luck, Bingo and meeting for this year.
