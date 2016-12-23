Road to 2017: Projects in Conway nearing completion
Dedicated on Thursday, Empy Trail is one of the many road projects has completed or is working on throughout the last couple of years. In the past 10 years, more than $289 million has been or will be spent on 227 miles of roadways in Faulkner County.
