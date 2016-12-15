Public hearing for proposed stormwater utility fees set for January

The Conway City Council set a public hearing to discuss a proposed stormwater utility for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 2017. Mayor Tab Townsell had requested the hearing be set before the end of the year so the issue wouldn't fall on the shoulders of Mayor-elect Bart Castleberry, who takes office Jan. 1, but after Alderman Wes Pruitt expressed concern that many residents may be out of town for the holidays the council voted to delay the public hearing.

