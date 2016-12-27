Police seeking public's help identify...

Police seeking public's help identifying tire slasher

Tuesday Dec 27

Spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the police department has received several complaints near Fleming Drive and the shopping center at 2125 Harkrider Street. Surveillance footage shows a black male wearing a black hoodie and pants with gray and white Nike tennis shoes slashing tires in a parking lot.

