Police seeking public's help identifying tire slasher
Spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the police department has received several complaints near Fleming Drive and the shopping center at 2125 Harkrider Street. Surveillance footage shows a black male wearing a black hoodie and pants with gray and white Nike tennis shoes slashing tires in a parking lot.
