Niche names three Faulkner County school districts best in Arkansas

Two Faulkner County schools were ranked on the top 10 list for the 2017 best school districts in Arkansas by Niche. Niche is a website that intends to help people discover the schools and neighborhoods that are right for them by analyzing public data sets and combining millions of reviews to compile rankings, report cards and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S., according to its website.

