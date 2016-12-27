Melba Jean McConnaughey

Melba Jean McConnaughey

From as early an age as she could remember, Melba Jean McConnaughey wanted to be a classroom teacher. And although she retired after nearly 40 years as a high school teacher of English in Arkansas, Texas and Washington, she continued to be an educator, counselor and friend to everyone she met.

