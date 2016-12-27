Melba Jean McConnaughey
From as early an age as she could remember, Melba Jean McConnaughey wanted to be a classroom teacher. And although she retired after nearly 40 years as a high school teacher of English in Arkansas, Texas and Washington, she continued to be an educator, counselor and friend to everyone she met.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 min
|BARNEYII
|32,951
|Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Dontuwishuknew
|8
|stiles grocery (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Dontuwishuknew
|2
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec 19
|Greatful worshipper
|3
|Boxes
|Nov '16
|Dictator
|3
|VFW in Conway (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Larry
|26
|Good catfish buffet? (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Customer
|8
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC