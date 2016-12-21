Juvenile-transfer hearing in couple's...

Juvenile-transfer hearing in couple's slayings to continue in January

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: NWAonline

Text messages purportedly exchanged between two teenagers charged in a Conway couple's shooting deaths last year likely will be the main topic when a juvenile-transfer hearing resumes for Hunter Drexler next month. Drexler, 19, of Clinton is charged with two counts of capital murder and other offenses in the July 2015 deaths of Robert and Patricia Cogdell, both 66. Drexler is charged as an adult, but defense attorney Patrick Benca is trying to get the case transferred to juvenile court, where Drexler would likely face a less-severe penalty if convicted.

