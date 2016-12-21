HP Hotels To Manage 83-room Home2 Suites By Hilton In Conway, Arkansas
HP Hotels, a full-service third-party hotel management company, announced today that it has been awarded the management contract for the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Conway, Arkansas. The 83-room hotel will officially open in early 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|Now_What-
|32,891
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec 19
|Greatful worshipper
|3
|Boxes
|Nov '16
|Dictator
|3
|VFW in Conway (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Larry
|26
|Good catfish buffet? (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Customer
|8
|crystal R
|Oct '16
|me
|3
|Conway man dies in auto accident (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC