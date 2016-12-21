HP Hotels To Manage 83-room Home2 Sui...

HP Hotels To Manage 83-room Home2 Suites By Hilton In Conway, Arkansas

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Hospitality Net

HP Hotels, a full-service third-party hotel management company, announced today that it has been awarded the management contract for the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Conway, Arkansas. The 83-room hotel will officially open in early 2017.

Read more at Hospitality Net.

