Fiddler plays his last note as dentist

Fiddler plays his last note as dentist

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Conway dentist Dr. Terry Fiddler talks with partygoers at his retirement celebration Dec. 1 at Mike's Place. Residents filled a small room for the celebration, while several took pictures with Fiddler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 13 hr Bunch Of Them 33,047
Chris Rose going back for round two Sun Really 1
New Years Date Dec 30 Linda J 1
What Ever Happen too Dec 29 Luther 1
Vilonia Music Thread (Aug '14) Dec 28 Musikologist 5
Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13) Dec 26 Dontuwishuknew 8
stiles grocery (Nov '13) Dec 26 Dontuwishuknew 2
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC