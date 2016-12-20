Elrod, Rogers to lead commission in 2017

Dr. Mark Elrod of Conway has been elected by his fellow commissioners to serve a one-year term as chairman of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission, and Mary Joe Rogers of Stamps has been re-elected to a second one-year term as vice chairwoman. Elrod, who represents Congressional District 2, and Rogers, representing Congressional District 4, will serve their terms for the 2017 calendar year beginning in January.

