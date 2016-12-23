Conway's longest-serving mayor retires
On December 31, Tab Townsell will exit the Mayor's office for the final time after 18 years as it's inhabitant. He will leave the keys on the desk for Mayor-elect Bart Castleberry in the same fashion that former Mayor David Kinley had for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
