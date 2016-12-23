Conway's longest-serving mayor retires

Conway's longest-serving mayor retires

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

On December 31, Tab Townsell will exit the Mayor's office for the final time after 18 years as it's inhabitant. He will leave the keys on the desk for Mayor-elect Bart Castleberry in the same fashion that former Mayor David Kinley had for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min BARNEYII 32,951
Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13) Mon Dontuwishuknew 8
stiles grocery (Nov '13) Mon Dontuwishuknew 2
HOMELESS and FREEZING Dec 19 Greatful worshipper 3
Boxes Nov '16 Dictator 3
VFW in Conway (Jan '09) Nov '16 Larry 26
Good catfish buffet? (May '10) Oct '16 Customer 8
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,661

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC