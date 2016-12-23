Conway employees win awards
Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff poses with her award and CPD Chief Jody Spradlin after winning the CPD Employee of the year award. Conway Mayor Tab Townsell poses with City Attorney Chuck Clawson at the Employee Appreciation Luncheon on Dec. 16 after Clawson was named Department Head of the Year.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Red Neckerson
|32,936
|Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|Dontuwishuknew
|8
|stiles grocery (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|Dontuwishuknew
|2
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec 19
|Greatful worshipper
|3
|Boxes
|Nov '16
|Dictator
|3
|VFW in Conway (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Larry
|26
|Good catfish buffet? (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Customer
|8
