City considers collecting stormwater fees
The Conway City Council will lay out the details of a proposed stormwater utility during a committee meeting and vote on setting a public hearing regarding the proposal during its regular meeting this week. The committee meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Russell L. "Jack" Roberts District Court Building and the regular meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. The public hearing will likely be set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27. All of these meetings are open to the public.
