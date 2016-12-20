2017 FCBOR Board

The 2017 officers and directors of the Faulkner County Board of Realtors were sworn in on December 15 during the annual Christmas Gala at Centennial Country Club in Conway. From left to right: Mike Argo, Lance McGhee, Mark Williams, Velda Lueders, Jan Barrow, Emily Walter, Jonna Shaw, Spencer Hawks, Paul Nahlen, Denis Wigley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.