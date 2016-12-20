2017 FCBOR Board
The 2017 officers and directors of the Faulkner County Board of Realtors were sworn in on December 15 during the annual Christmas Gala at Centennial Country Club in Conway. From left to right: Mike Argo, Lance McGhee, Mark Williams, Velda Lueders, Jan Barrow, Emily Walter, Jonna Shaw, Spencer Hawks, Paul Nahlen, Denis Wigley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Sunny
|32,925
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec 19
|Greatful worshipper
|3
|Boxes
|Nov '16
|Dictator
|3
|VFW in Conway (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Larry
|26
|Good catfish buffet? (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Customer
|8
|crystal R
|Oct '16
|me
|3
|Conway man dies in auto accident (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC