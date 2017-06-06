Union carpenters to sign convention pact

Union carpenters to sign convention pact

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Philly.com

Jane M. Von Bergen writes about the workplace - employment, unemployment, management, unions, legal issues, labor economics, benefits, work-life balance, workforce development, trends and profiles. Union carpenters plan to sign a new pact with trade show industry contractors Tuesday that will include customer service training, safety training, and the establishment of drug-free workplaces, the union and contractors announced Monday.

