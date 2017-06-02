Suburban Philly steel plants busy with NYC, Navy contracts17 minutes ago
The ArcelorMittal steel-plate plants in Coatesville and Conshohocken are among the industrial facilities that could benefit from the expansion of the U.S. Navy proposed in President Trump's budget guidelines if Congress decides to speed new ship construction. Trump has said he wants to boost the Navy's total ships to 350 from today's 275, though his proposed 2018 budget does not support much of an immediate increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|22 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 5
|anonymous
|4
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Jun 5
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC