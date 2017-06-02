Suburban Philly steel plants busy with NYC, Navy contracts17 minutes ago

The ArcelorMittal steel-plate plants in Coatesville and Conshohocken are among the industrial facilities that could benefit from the expansion of the U.S. Navy proposed in President Trump's budget guidelines if Congress decides to speed new ship construction. Trump has said he wants to boost the Navy's total ships to 350 from today's 275, though his proposed 2018 budget does not support much of an immediate increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.