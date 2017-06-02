Suburban Philly steel plants busy wit...

Suburban Philly steel plants busy with NYC, Navy contracts17 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Philly.com

The ArcelorMittal steel-plate plants in Coatesville and Conshohocken are among the industrial facilities that could benefit from the expansion of the U.S. Navy proposed in President Trump's budget guidelines if Congress decides to speed new ship construction. Trump has said he wants to boost the Navy's total ships to 350 from today's 275, though his proposed 2018 budget does not support much of an immediate increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conshohocken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 22 hr NMaranto 1
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 5 anonymous 4
News Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li... Jun 5 Parden Pard 2
Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15) Jun 2 LynessaV 53
News Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06) May 27 pgh 244
Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ... May 26 Ambrosia_TC 1
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) May 20 AIPAC mohels 73
See all Conshohocken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conshohocken Forum Now

Conshohocken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conshohocken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Conshohocken, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,451 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC