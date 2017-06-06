SMG lands big China contract

Tuesday Jun 6

SMG, a facilities management firm in West Conshohocken, won a contract to manage the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, shown in an architectural rending. It is is scheduled to open in China in 2019.

