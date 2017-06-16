Mica gets fresh start under talented new owner-chef in Chestnut Hill
Craig LaBan has been the restaurant critic and drink columnist for the Inquirer since 1998. He has won awards from the James Beard Foundation and Association of Food Journalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northwestern Academy marks 10th anniversary (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Keith hadfield
|231
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex as...
|Jun 20
|Boink face
|17
|Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby's criminal tria...
|Jun 18
|SSSSSATIN
|5
|Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks...
|Jun 17
|xra eyes
|1
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|Jun 17
|Bill W
|2
|Mistrial Declared in Cosby Trial
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC