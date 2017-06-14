Francis T. O'Neill Sr., 90, real estate salesman and father of developer J. Brian O'Neill
Francis Thomas O'Neill Sr., 90, of Wayne, a restaurateur and real estate salesman on the Main Line, and the father of developer J. Brian O'Neill, died Sunday, June 11, of heart failure at his home. Known as "Frank," Mr. O'Neill was born in Phoenixville.
