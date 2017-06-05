Eying Growth, Royer Cooper Adds Nonlawyer to C-Suite
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld, a growing, Conshohocken-based firm with 26 lawyers, has brought on a nonlawyer with experience in finance and technology to help run the business. Lizzy McLellan writes about the Pennsylvania legal community and the business of law at firms of all sizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|19 hr
|anonymous
|4
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ...
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC