Eying Growth, Royer Cooper Adds Nonlawyer to C-Suite

Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld, a growing, Conshohocken-based firm with 26 lawyers, has brought on a nonlawyer with experience in finance and technology to help run the business. Lizzy McLellan writes about the Pennsylvania legal community and the business of law at firms of all sizes.

