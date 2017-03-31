Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Enbridge I...

Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Enbridge Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Invesco, Sells Spectra Energy ...

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Tower Bridge Advisors buys Enbridge Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Invesco, Expedia Inc, Qualcomm Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Spectra Energy Partners LP, L3 Technologies Inc, sells Spectra Energy Corp, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Perrigo Co PLC during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Bridge Advisors. As of 2017-03-31, Tower Bridge Advisors owns 196 stocks with a total value of $852 million.

