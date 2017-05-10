Madrigal Reports 2017 First Quarter Financial Results
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 11, 2017 -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced its first quarter 2017 financial results. During the first quarter of 2017, Madrigal initiated Phase 2 clinical development of its lead compound, MGL-3196, a first-in-class, oral, once-daily, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor Y-selective agonist, in patients with HeFH.
