Madrigal Reports 2017 First Quarter Financial Results

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 11, 2017 -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced its first quarter 2017 financial results. During the first quarter of 2017, Madrigal initiated Phase 2 clinical development of its lead compound, MGL-3196, a first-in-class, oral, once-daily, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor Y-selective agonist, in patients with HeFH.

