Adjacent apartments take fight back to court

Thursday May 25

The problems continue for a Pennsylvania developer behind a $40 million private dormitory under construction downtown, as a squabble with the owner of a neighboring apartment complex has landed the two companies back in court. Vision Development, of Conshohocken, Pa., is building its 156-unit Edge Merrimack River complex, which will cater to university students, at 1 Merrimack Plaza.

