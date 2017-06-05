Adjacent apartments take fight back to court
The problems continue for a Pennsylvania developer behind a $40 million private dormitory under construction downtown, as a squabble with the owner of a neighboring apartment complex has landed the two companies back in court. Vision Development, of Conshohocken, Pa., is building its 156-unit Edge Merrimack River complex, which will cater to university students, at 1 Merrimack Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|16 hr
|anonymous
|4
|Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's li...
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|2
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Jun 2
|LynessaV
|53
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May 27
|pgh
|244
|Every day I don't take a drink or use drugs is ...
|May 26
|Ambrosia_TC
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify at sex ...
|May 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC