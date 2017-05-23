ACR Foundation Presents Global Humanitarian Awards

The awards, honoring the individuals' and groups' positive global impact of radiology services, were announced at ACR 2017 - The Crossroads of Radiology , which is being held May 2125 in Washington, DC. "This year's ACR Foundation Global Humanitarian Award recipients work enthusiastically to improve access to quality radiological services in underserved and developing countries," said Howard B. Fleishon, MD, MMM, FACR, chair of the ACR Foundation Executive Committee.

