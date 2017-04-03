New Taco Bell proposed for York County
A Philadelphia area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell on North George Street, south of Route 30. New Taco Bell proposed for York County A Philadelphia area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell on North George Street, south of Route 30. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nBs1OT A Philadelphia-area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell restaurant at North George Street and Route 30. A Philadelphia area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell on North George Street, south of Route 30. George Street Investors LLC. of Conshohocken has proposed building a 2,733-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through and a separate 3,600-square-foot retail building on ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Gladwyne ACME Market converting to SPROUTS Farm...
|Mar 30
|Bob Miller Albert...
|1
|3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of imprope...
|Mar 28
|silly rabbit
|1
|Gladwyne Facebook Group
|Mar 28
|GladwyneFacebook
|1
|Smitty
|Mar 20
|n smith
|1
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb '17
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC