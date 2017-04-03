New Taco Bell proposed for York County

Monday Apr 3 Read more: The York Daily Record

A Philadelphia area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell on North George Street, south of Route 30. George Street Investors LLC. of Conshohocken has proposed building a 2,733-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through and a separate 3,600-square-foot retail building on ...

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

