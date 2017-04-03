A Philadelphia area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell on North George Street, south of Route 30. New Taco Bell proposed for York County A Philadelphia area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell on North George Street, south of Route 30. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nBs1OT A Philadelphia-area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell restaurant at North George Street and Route 30. A Philadelphia area restaurant company has applied to Manchester Township for permission to build a new Taco Bell on North George Street, south of Route 30. George Street Investors LLC. of Conshohocken has proposed building a 2,733-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through and a separate 3,600-square-foot retail building on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.