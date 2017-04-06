Local Police Chiefs Attend Fairness Training

Chiefs and police department leaders from Lower Pottsgrove and Pottstown joined colleagues from 13 other law enforcement agencies during a two-day training session on "fair and impartial policing" conducted last week by the Police Chiefs Association of Montgomery County at the county Public Safety Training Center in Conshohocken PA. The class was taught by Dr. Lorie Fridell, former director of research at the Washington DC-based Police Executive Research Forum, and included representatives of the NAACP and the Fraternal Order of Police.

