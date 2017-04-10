Bergmann Associates acquires Philly firm
Bergmann Associates has acquired Pennsylvania-based architecture firm spg3.The combined organization will have two office locations in the greater Philadelphia metro area, Center City and Conshohocken. Bergmann leaders said the second office in Pennsylvania will reinforce the organization's commitment to the region and expand the capacity to serve current and future customers.
