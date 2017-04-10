ASTM Proposes New Standards for Additive Manufacturing
These standards will help companies comply with a new checklist for accreditation by the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program. ASTM International 's committee on additive manufacturing has proposed 15 new standards that will help companies in that industry comply with a new checklist for accreditation by the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program .
