Wirecard completes the acquisition of Citi Prepaid Card Services
Wirecard has today successfully completed the acquisition of the business of Citi Prepaid Card Services previously announced by Wirecard on 29 June 2016. Wirecard, a leading global group of companies in the area of payment processing and card issuing, can now boast more than 100 new employees in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania and an additional 20 employees in various international locations.
