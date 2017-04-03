Truck Maker Argued Firefighter Fell D...

Truck Maker Argued Firefighter Fell Due To Error, Not Design

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Law.com

On March 4, 2005, Joseph Soppick, a self-employed mechanic and volunteer firefighter who was about 50, was injured while attempting to put out a fire in Conshohocken. He had been elevated in a fire-ladder truck when he was struck by a powerful water stream from another truck and fell about 15 feet to the pavement.

