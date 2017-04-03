Truck Maker Argued Firefighter Fell Due To Error, Not Design
On March 4, 2005, Joseph Soppick, a self-employed mechanic and volunteer firefighter who was about 50, was injured while attempting to put out a fire in Conshohocken. He had been elevated in a fire-ladder truck when he was struck by a powerful water stream from another truck and fell about 15 feet to the pavement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Gladwyne ACME Market converting to SPROUTS Farm...
|Mar 30
|Bob Miller Albert...
|1
|3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of imprope...
|Mar 28
|silly rabbit
|1
|Gladwyne Facebook Group
|Mar 28
|GladwyneFacebook
|1
|Smitty
|Mar 20
|n smith
|1
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb '17
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC