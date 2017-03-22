Tigers Jaw announce new record spin and US tour with the popping power of "Guardian"
Scrantonites Tigers Jaw are freaking back, and man are they better than ever. The duo announced their fifth full-length spin , due out on May 13th through producer Will Yip's new Atlantic Records imprint Black Cement Records .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr 1
|Democrappy
|2
|Gladwyne ACME Market converting to SPROUTS Farm...
|Mar 30
|Bob Miller Albert...
|1
|3 Coordinated Health doctors accused of imprope...
|Mar 28
|silly rabbit
|1
|Gladwyne Facebook Group
|Mar 28
|GladwyneFacebook
|1
|Smitty
|Mar 20
|n smith
|1
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb '17
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb '17
|happy v day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC