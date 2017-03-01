Prisoner of Conshy: Harry Potter Inspires a 'Sirius' Visit

Do you have what it takes to enter Azkaban and uncover the truth behind the wizarding world's most infamous prison? For those wanting to experience a real-life version of Azkaban, the Witch and Wizard Prison in Conshohocken offers a Harry Potter-inspired escape room. "You have been tricked by a dark wizard and forced to take his spot in the dreaded prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.