Philly's 20Nine Sweeps Creative Awards

Philly's 20Nine Sweeps Creative Awards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

But, one Philly-area firm -- Conshohocken, PA-based 20Nine -- has not only made itself a respected home for numerous national brands; it has won more awards for its work than anyone else in the region and continues to be recognized for its creativity by its peers. Despite being a 20-person firm and conducting business outside of a major city, 20Nine won 15 major awards that were voted on by its peers on February 23 at the Art Directors Club of Philadelphia, and March 2, at the Ad Club of Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conshohocken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smitty Mar 20 n smith 1
Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's Feb 27 evil people 2
2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti Feb '17 happy v day 1
sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16) Feb '17 Everybody knows ... 35
Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves. Feb '17 Everybody knows 3
Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan Feb '17 Jake 3
Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti Jan '17 Frauds period 17
See all Conshohocken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conshohocken Forum Now

Conshohocken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conshohocken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Conshohocken, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC