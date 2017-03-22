Philly's 20Nine Sweeps Creative Awards

But, one Philly-area firm -- Conshohocken, PA-based 20Nine -- has not only made itself a respected home for numerous national brands; it has won more awards for its work than anyone else in the region and continues to be recognized for its creativity by its peers. Despite being a 20-person firm and conducting business outside of a major city, 20Nine won 15 major awards that were voted on by its peers on February 23 at the Art Directors Club of Philadelphia, and March 2, at the Ad Club of Philadelphia.

