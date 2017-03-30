A.M. Best Withdraws Credit Ratings fo...

A.M. Best Withdraws Credit Ratings for Members of American Independent Companies Pool

A.M. Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to C+ from B+ and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "b-" from "bbb-" of American Independent Companies pool . The outlook of these Credit Ratings remains negative.

