Madrigal Announces The Initiation Of A Phase II Study Of MGL-3196 In...
HeFH is the most common dominantly inherited disease, present in up to 1 in 200 people, in which there is a life-long burden of high LDL cholesterol build up requiring aggressive lipid lowering treatment -- -- Primary endpoint is the reduction of LDL cholesterol, with secondary endpoints including reduction of Lp , a highly atherogenic lipid particle -- CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2017 -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 for the treatment of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia , a severe genetic dyslipidemia that causes early onset cardiovascular disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 18
|someone else they...
|1
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan 30
|Frauds period
|17
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|71
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC