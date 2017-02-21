Madrigal Announces The Initiation Of A Phase II Study Of MGL-3196 In...

HeFH is the most common dominantly inherited disease, present in up to 1 in 200 people, in which there is a life-long burden of high LDL cholesterol build up requiring aggressive lipid lowering treatment -- -- Primary endpoint is the reduction of LDL cholesterol, with secondary endpoints including reduction of Lp , a highly atherogenic lipid particle -- CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2017 -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 for the treatment of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia , a severe genetic dyslipidemia that causes early onset cardiovascular disease.

