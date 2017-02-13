Ikea U.S. Launches a New Gift Registr...

Ikea U.S. Launches a New Gift Registry to Help Shoppers Celebrate Special Occasions

Whether for a Wedding, Baby Shower, Housewarming Party - or Other Special Moment - Customers Can Create a "Wish List" Choosing from Thousands of Affordable Products for Every Area of the Home Conshohocken, PA - IKEA U.S. announces today a new gift registry which allows customers to create and fulfill wish lists for weddings, baby showers, housewarmings, back to college, or any other special occasion. Whether seeking cozy bedding, the perfect set of wine glasses, a new crib or even a new kitchen, shoppers can easily choose their favorites from thousands of affordable products for every area of the home to add to their registry.

