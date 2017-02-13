Ikea U.S. Launches a New Gift Registry to Help Shoppers Celebrate Special Occasions
Whether for a Wedding, Baby Shower, Housewarming Party - or Other Special Moment - Customers Can Create a "Wish List" Choosing from Thousands of Affordable Products for Every Area of the Home Conshohocken, PA - IKEA U.S. announces today a new gift registry which allows customers to create and fulfill wish lists for weddings, baby showers, housewarmings, back to college, or any other special occasion. Whether seeking cozy bedding, the perfect set of wine glasses, a new crib or even a new kitchen, shoppers can easily choose their favorites from thousands of affordable products for every area of the home to add to their registry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|32 min
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb 7
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb 7
|Jake
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan 30
|Frauds period
|17
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|71
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Jan 27
|silly rabbit
|11
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC