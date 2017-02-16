Hirtle Callaghan hires Eagan as director of portfolio management group
Pennsylvania-based investment firm Hirtle Callaghan has opened an office in San Francisco and named Dan Eagan as a director in its portfolio management group. Eagan, who will be based in the San Francisco office, previously worked at Alliance Bernstein where he served as a managing director.
