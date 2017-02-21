Delco Hospital Nurses, Technical Employees Planing Strike

About 370 nurses and technical employees at Delaware County Memorial Hospital announced plans Wednesday to hold a two-day strike next month to protest what they say are the medical center owner's "stalled bargaining and unfair labor practices." The Drexel Hill hospital was acquired last year by Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., when the Culver City, Calif., hospital management company bought the Crozer-Keystone Health System.

