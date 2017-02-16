6 Ways to Save Money on Group WorkoutsProof that staying on top of...
The excuse for not working out often looks the excuse for not eating well: "It's just so expensive!" But let's face facts: Yes, group workouts can be expensive . But while boutique group fitness classes certainly have their perks - candlelight! A workout more intense than one you'd ever get on your own! Fancy orange water to rehydrate with! - getting moving with other fitness enthusiasts doesn't need to be a pricey activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ahh Sharon Fedak n Ridattis n Burkey family's
|Feb 27
|evil people
|2
|2-14! 14 reasons to evil Sharon Fedak n Redatti
|Feb 14
|happy v day
|1
|sharon lynn fedak (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows ...
|35
|Sharon L Fedak house of horror & thieves.
|Feb '17
|Everybody knows
|3
|Sharon Lynn Fedak and clan
|Feb '17
|Jake
|3
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Jan '17
|Frauds period
|17
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|yidfellas v USA
|71
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC