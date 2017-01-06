Thousand-pound butter sculpture unvei...

Thousand-pound butter sculpture unveiled at Pennsylvania Farm Show

Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, of Conshohocken, handcrafted the incredibly detailed scene depicting a landscape featuring farms, hillsides and a forest, according to CBS Philadelphia . Victor and Pelton described dairy farmers as environmental stewards of the land, air, water and community and said the sculpture was designed to innovative farm practices to enrich soil and reduce stormwater runoff, WHTM reported .

Conshohocken, PA

