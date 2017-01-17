Montco Success Story Moving HQ Out of...

Montco Success Story Moving HQ Out of Philly Region

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Monetate CEO Lucinda Duncalfe told the Business Journal in an interview Monday that the digital marketing and e-commerce personalization company is shifting its flagship office from Conshohocken to Manhattan to bring the company closer to its big-name brand clients and a greater talent pool both key parts of a strategic shift in the eight-year-old company's new direction. "We really think it's critical to be close to our clients, and they tend to be in the retail and fashion end of the marketing ecosystem," said Duncalfe, who sat on the company's board since its found in 2008 and was brought on as CEO in 2014 to led the company from its startup to growth stages.

Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Conshohocken, PA

