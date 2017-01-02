Modern Colour meditate on obsession in the new "Slippin'" video
Philly rock four-piece Modern Colour is readying the followup to its self-titled 2014 LP, and based on the first single, it's a bigger and bolder approach to the band's Kings of Leon / Black Keys styled modern rock. "Slippin'" came out on New Year's day, and was recorded last year with Ron DiSilvestro at Studio 4 in Conshohocken and mastered by Phil Nicolo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Conshohocken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Lynn Fedak & Family of thieves.
|Jan 6
|The perverts
|7
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|69
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Lawyer: Cosby expects to be cleared and resume ...
|Dec '16
|colon
|3
|Review: Sell-All-Cars COM LLC (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|stick
|51
|Sharon Fedak- Dennis Ridatti
|Nov '16
|I have a life
|14
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
Find what you want!
Search Conshohocken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC