Modern Colour meditate on obsession in the new "Slippin'" video

Philly rock four-piece Modern Colour is readying the followup to its self-titled 2014 LP, and based on the first single, it's a bigger and bolder approach to the band's Kings of Leon / Black Keys styled modern rock. "Slippin'" came out on New Year's day, and was recorded last year with Ron DiSilvestro at Studio 4 in Conshohocken and mastered by Phil Nicolo.

